Red Robin Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Fall Milkshake
During the height of the pandemic, many fast food restaurants had to scale down their menu offerings. According to Market Watch, Red Robin removed over 50 items from its menu and those items will not be returning. Even though Taco Bell only cut 13 items from its menu, taking away the Mexican pizza caused quite a stir with fans, and not in a good way (via Insider). In order to combat the disappointment from lost menu items, these companies have adjusted by building hype around limited-time only (LTO) menu items.
In 2021, Red Robin rolled out the "Summer Heat Wave" menu featuring the spicy Scorpion Gourmet Burger, Scorpion wings, Pineapple Chile Margarita, and more (via Eatery Pulse). The Smokehouse Brisket Burger, which is piled high with chopped smoked brisket and Whiskey River BBQ sauce, has also been a hit among fans and is only available during the summertime. According to Eat This, Not That, the smaller menu has led to better food quality for the burger joint and the LTOs are a great way to keep customers interested. Earlier this year, Red Robin announced yet another limited promotion, the Steakhouse Summer menu, which quizzically features a fan-favorite fall milkshake.
The Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is available for a limited-time only
Red Robin is known for its burgers, but fans also flock there for the giant milkshakes. According to a release from PR Newswire, the chain has served a variation of a Pumpkin Spice milkshake since 2013. The original version, the "Spiced Pumpkin Pie Shake" featured Libby's pumpkin pie filling, vanilla soft service, nutmeg, and graham crackers.
This year, Red Robin is bringing back a fan-favorite milkshake in a new way: the Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice. The shake is part of the limited-time Steakhouse Summer menu to aid the transition from summer to fall (via PR Newswire). It's a combination of vanilla soft serve, pumpkin spice, caramel, and milk. It's garnished with whipped cream coated in more pumpkin spice and caramel drizzle. Although this drink is served cold, there's the option to add a shot of Fireball whiskey for a bit of boozy heat.
Other highlights of the Steakhouse Summer menu include the Savory Steakhouse Burger (called "juicy and flavorful" by one YouTube reviewer), which is glazed with A1 sauce for added umami flavor and topped with black-peppered bacon, onion straws, and more for a satisfying crunch, and loaded baked potato fries with five-cheese sauce (to round out the meal and to celebrate football season being right around the corner).