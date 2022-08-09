Red Robin Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Fall Milkshake

During the height of the pandemic, many fast food restaurants had to scale down their menu offerings. According to Market Watch, Red Robin removed over 50 items from its menu and those items will not be returning. Even though Taco Bell only cut 13 items from its menu, taking away the Mexican pizza caused quite a stir with fans, and not in a good way (via Insider). In order to combat the disappointment from lost menu items, these companies have adjusted by building hype around limited-time only (LTO) menu items.

In 2021, Red Robin rolled out the "Summer Heat Wave" menu featuring the spicy Scorpion Gourmet Burger, Scorpion wings, Pineapple Chile Margarita, and more (via Eatery Pulse). The Smokehouse Brisket Burger, which is piled high with chopped smoked brisket and Whiskey River BBQ sauce, has also been a hit among fans and is only available during the summertime. According to Eat This, Not That, the smaller menu has led to better food quality for the burger joint and the LTOs are a great way to keep customers interested. Earlier this year, Red Robin announced yet another limited promotion, the Steakhouse Summer menu, which quizzically features a fan-favorite fall milkshake.