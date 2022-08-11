How You Can Get Paid $10,000 To Drink Beer And Watch The Sunset

All good things come to an end and summer is quickly coming to its conclusion this calendar year. If you aren't part of the pumpkin spice obsessed, you are probably trying to squeeze every last drop out of these beautiful, sun-kissed, carefree days the season brings along with it. It's not easy saying goodbye to the backyard barbecues, beach days, and eating s'mores for dessert every night.

Summer enthusiasts will surely miss those days at the pool capped off with a run to get ice cream at Dairy Queen and enjoy new Blizzards that feature unexpected candy, as well as those evenings of enjoying the ocean breeze while sitting on a boat with friends sipping a favorite frozen summer cocktail. It just makes you want to scream — "Summer, don't go!"

Well, one beer company is hoping to ease those end-of-summer blues, at least for one lucky winner. Leinenkugel's, a beer company based out of Wisconsin, wants you to savor every last minute of the summer season, right up to the very last sunset, according to an announcement sent to Mashed. The beer brand is bringing back its Sunset Wheat beer for summer's big finale, AKA Labor Day, and they want to pay one lucky fan for the opportunity of watching summer's last sunset and drinking a beer. Here's what you need to know.