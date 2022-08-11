What Qdoba's Sale Really Means For Customers

The sale of your favorite restaurant can mean closures, rebranding, or an unrecognizable menu. Sometimes, changes don't necessarily work out all that well — take '90s chain Kenny Rogers Roasters, for example, which merged with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and ceased to exist in North America (via Kiplinger).

Restaurant sales and mergers can also bring small, positive changes, as in the case of the recent Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee, and Einstein Bros. Bagels merger. Fans might have noticed that Einstein Bros. just launched a new breakfast — and it's not a bagel! Since the three brands merged under the umbrella Panera Brands, the bagel chain has made small menu changes (as per Business Wire). The brand no longer sells exclusively bagel sandwiches, but no pre-existing sandwiches were cut from the menu and two breakfast burritos have been added since the beginning of 2022, expanding their appeal to new customers (via QSR). It seems the change in ownership resulted in subtle change that may appeal to many customers.

A recent acquisition that may have customers worried is the sale of fast-food Mexican chain Qdoba, but what will that mean for fans of the restaurant?