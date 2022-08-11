The McDonald's Cat Post That's Warming Instagram's Heart

McDonald's shared the kittens' portraits on Instagram with the caption, "What can i get u." Both kittens are described as 3-month-old tabby shorthairs. McFlurry looks bright-eyed and serene in her photo, but poor McNugget has a more bedraggled, world-weary look on his little face. His half-closed eyes give off an "I am so over this" vibe.

The fast food chain's Instagram followers were clearly charmed, with one user pondering, "If I get both would it be considered a McDouble?" Commenters gave McNugget the cat several shout-outs, with one user saying, "I feel you McNugget," and another commenter suggested, "McNugget needs a Happy Meal." A follower also took a playful jab at McDonald's saying, "Sorry the cat machine is broken," referencing the company's drama with broken ice cream machines across their franchises.

If these deliciously-named kitties are tugging at your heartstrings, you'll love this news: McDonald's commented on the post that the two cats have been adopted and will stay together. And here's some even sweeter news. The Alameda Animal Shelter in Alameda, California (where McNugget and McFlurry were living) shared on Facebook that after featuring the cats McDonald's made a donation to the shelter to help even more pets get adopted. The shelter responded by saying, "That's Frankly McAwesome."