Camp McDonald's Brings The Summer Fun All Month Long

Maybe you dropped your kids off at summer camp and thought, wait a minute, why can't I go, too? This summer you can go to Camp McDonald's as the fast food restaurant has announced the launch of its app-based summer camp that will feature deals on your favorite foods, menu hacks, musical performances, and limited availability merchandise all throughout the month of July. All you have to do is download the app – you'll get 10 free McNuggets just for downloading — and check it daily to see what camp "activities" are going down that day.

QSR Magazine reports that some of the food deals will include discounts on favorite menu items like the Big Mac and menu hacks will instruct you on how to order items like an Apple Pie McFlurry or a McFlurry Sandwich. McDonald's has also teamed up with companies like Free & Easy for merchandise collaborations, which will include items like the Retro Grimace Pool Float whose release will kick off camp on July 5. You'll also be able to watch virtual concerts on the app, such as performances by blackbear and Kid Cudi.