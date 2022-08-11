What To Expect From Caribou Coffee This Fall - Exclusive
Do you consider yourself a staunch Caribou Coffee aficionado? Then you likely are already familiar with the Midwest-based brand's locations across the country and world, as well as its bagged coffee and K-Cup products in stores. You might even know about the company's status as a 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee brand and a 100% clean label beverage brand. But there's more to come from this player on the coffee scene, especially as we look forward to fall — and fall-flavored beverages aren't the only thing you have to eagerly anticipate.
We recently spoke with Erin Newkirk, the chief brand and marketing officer at Caribou Coffee, in an exclusive interview to learn more about the brand's past, present, and future, as well as how the brand is getting ready to take the national coffee culture and competing brands by storm. Here's what you have to look forward to in the coming months.
A major milestone, new app, and Caribou Coffee Cabins
As for fall flavors, Erin Newkirk said, "It's hard not to love the upcoming season as a coffee lover, and Caribou will look forward to bringing back some of our favorite seasonal offerings. Try an Iced Crafted Press with real pumpkin!" She also mentioned that Caribou Perks members will notice something new on their app later this year, with "a refreshed and elevated" experience. Caribou Coffee celebrates its 30th birthday in December, and Newkirk likewise hinted at exciting ways to celebrate the milestone in the coming months.
While not brand new, Caribou Coffee also introduced a new prototype experience to its portfolio in 2019, the Caribou Cabin, which is a 600-square-foot walk-up and drive-thru business that Newkirk said is "engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of our handcrafted beverages. The Caribou Cabin's exteriors are 'Cari-blue' and are designed to keep the same experience you come to expect, while on the go." The brand is opening its 30th Caribou Cabin later in 2022, so be sure to keep an eye out in case one pops up in your neck of the woods.
"Overall," Newkirk summed up, "we're extremely excited about Caribou's future as we continue to redefine the coffeehouse experience and open new locations domestically and internationally. We can't wait for more guests to become familiar with the Caribou Coffee brand and products. Cheers to the next 30!"
