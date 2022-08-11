What To Expect From Caribou Coffee This Fall - Exclusive

As for fall flavors, Erin Newkirk said, "It's hard not to love the upcoming season as a coffee lover, and Caribou will look forward to bringing back some of our favorite seasonal offerings. Try an Iced Crafted Press with real pumpkin!" She also mentioned that Caribou Perks members will notice something new on their app later this year, with "a refreshed and elevated" experience. Caribou Coffee celebrates its 30th birthday in December, and Newkirk likewise hinted at exciting ways to celebrate the milestone in the coming months.

While not brand new, Caribou Coffee also introduced a new prototype experience to its portfolio in 2019, the Caribou Cabin, which is a 600-square-foot walk-up and drive-thru business that Newkirk said is "engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of our handcrafted beverages. The Caribou Cabin's exteriors are 'Cari-blue' and are designed to keep the same experience you come to expect, while on the go." The brand is opening its 30th Caribou Cabin later in 2022, so be sure to keep an eye out in case one pops up in your neck of the woods.

"Overall," Newkirk summed up, "we're extremely excited about Caribou's future as we continue to redefine the coffeehouse experience and open new locations domestically and internationally. We can't wait for more guests to become familiar with the Caribou Coffee brand and products. Cheers to the next 30!"

