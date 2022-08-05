Caribou Coffee's Erin Newkirk On How They Plan To Dominate The Coffee Industry - Exclusive Interview

Tell me about Caribou Coffee's history. How has the brand set itself apart?

In a time when "purpose-led" has become a bit of a buzz phrase for companies, we are proud that Caribou Coffee has authentically operated from purpose for nearly 30 years.

Caribou Coffee was founded in 1992 with the vision of living life to the fullest by eradicating impersonal service from coffee shops. Today, we articulate our founders' purpose by "creating day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of good." We accomplish this by living in our core values — Support One Another, Take Ownership, Make Fun Happen, Serve with Love, and Be Yourself. That, coupled with our unique and quality line of beverages and other menu items, truly differentiates Caribou from the competitive set.

We thrive on the concept that the possibilities are endless, which drives us to continue implementing fresh, innovative ideas throughout our entire business model. We've created an environment that ignites a spark in each team member, from our baristas to our C-suite executives, which resonates with our guests. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading customer service (NPS) score.

We believe that small moments matter, from an exceptional cup of coffee in the morning to a kind interaction with your barista. Those moments might be the first in your day and have a catalyst effect on how you approach the rest of your day. That same philosophy applies to how we operate our business. Our Environmental, Social & Governance strategy and sustainability vision is centered around people connecting in small ways, sparking greater impact and meaningful change.

Why is now the right time for Caribou to "dominate the coffee industry"?

We've spent three decades building equity and familiarity of the Caribou Coffee brand, which has allowed us to build brand trust and connect on a personal level with consumers, ultimately leading to an experience for our guests that is differentiated. We place a large focus on menu innovation and excellence, serving delicious, hand-crafted beverages and products made with real, fresh ingredients. We are proud to say Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee and 100% clean label handcrafted beverages — notable achievements that strengthen our brand even further.

We are often referred to as an "Upper Midwest" coffee company, but Caribou Coffee has a strong brand presence nationwide. In addition to our 322 company-owned locations, Caribou has 137 non-traditional locations nationwide, primarily in grocery stores, airports, colleges and universities. Many people also don't know that Caribou has 273 franchise stores in nine countries.

Our bagged coffee and K-Cup products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues, and online. With our announcement to franchise domestically for the first time (announced in late 2021), we are thrilled to be bringing our brand and coffeehouse experience to new markets.