The Country Where McDonald's Is Finally Returning

If you were to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to characterize the relationship between his country and Ukraine, there's a decent chance he'd say something along the lines of what he said in July 2021: "Russians and Ukrainians are one people, a single whole" (via National Geographic). Apparently, this was not so much a show of solidarity by Russia with the neighboring state but a claim of ownership with regard to Ukraine. Indeed, as the London School of Economics and Political Science stated in a 2020 essay, "the notion that Ukraine is not a country, but a historical part of Russia, appears to be deeply ingrained in the minds of Russian leadership."

In hindsight, Putin's words read almost like a spoiler alert of what was to come on February 24, when Russian began its currently ongoing military campaign against Ukraine, per Reuters. Soon after, various nations issued political sanctions against Russia, and numerous American businesses shuttered their Russian businesses in protest, at least temporarily. McDonald's, however, turned its temporary closure into a long-term divestiture in May, per CNBC.

What didn't get nearly as much attention at the time, however, was that the ongoing war had forced McDonald's to also close its Ukraine locations. That is, until now (via The New York Times).