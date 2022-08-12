Chobani Jumped On The Returning Pumpkin Spiced Bandwagon

With fall only six weeks away, people are beginning to transition away from hosting backyard barbecues and donning white pants. As Americans begin to look forward to this festive time of year, it's hard not to think about one of the biggest stars of spooky season: pumpkin spice. Even though we are still in the midst of the dog days of summer, brands across the country have already begun announcing their fall menu updates, and unsurprisingly, many of them feature this fall-favorite flavor. Pumpkin spice season is returning to Krispy Kreme early this year, while Dunkin's fall lineup also includes a new pumpkin treat.

When you hear the word "pumpkin spice," it's hard not to think about the drink that started it all: the notorious Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte. Nowadays, though, it's almost hard to find a product that doesn't have a pumpkin-spice spin-off. From Jell-O pumpkin spice pudding to Pillsbury pumpkin spice rolls, fall is truly a pumpkin spice world, and we're just living in it. Most recently joining the ranks of pumpkin spice supporters is none other than Chobani. The specialty yogurt brand just dropped some seasonal products that take full advantage of the fall flavor profile.