Chobani Jumped On The Returning Pumpkin Spiced Bandwagon
With fall only six weeks away, people are beginning to transition away from hosting backyard barbecues and donning white pants. As Americans begin to look forward to this festive time of year, it's hard not to think about one of the biggest stars of spooky season: pumpkin spice. Even though we are still in the midst of the dog days of summer, brands across the country have already begun announcing their fall menu updates, and unsurprisingly, many of them feature this fall-favorite flavor. Pumpkin spice season is returning to Krispy Kreme early this year, while Dunkin's fall lineup also includes a new pumpkin treat.
When you hear the word "pumpkin spice," it's hard not to think about the drink that started it all: the notorious Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte. Nowadays, though, it's almost hard to find a product that doesn't have a pumpkin-spice spin-off. From Jell-O pumpkin spice pudding to Pillsbury pumpkin spice rolls, fall is truly a pumpkin spice world, and we're just living in it. Most recently joining the ranks of pumpkin spice supporters is none other than Chobani. The specialty yogurt brand just dropped some seasonal products that take full advantage of the fall flavor profile.
Every single Chobani fall flavor includes pumpkin
Chobani just presented two brand-new options for those hunting for fall-flavored breakfast items. In a press release sent to Mashed, the New York-based brand introduced a pumpkin spice yogurt with zero sugar, available in individual cups for $1.79 a piece. Joining Chobani's drinks lineup is ready-to-drink pumpkin spice beverage consisting of cold brew coffee and flavored creamer, sold for $4.99 per 32-ounce carton.
Along with these just-debuted items, shoppers will also find some veteran Chobani seasonal products, including pumpkin spice coffee creamer (dairy), pumpkin spice oat coffee creamer (non-dairy), pumpkin spice Greek yogurt, and one of more than a dozen Chobani Flip flavors — this one with a base of pumpkin yogurt and "oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies" as toppings.
The word is out on how fans like the new sugar-free yogurt and cold brew so far, but Chobani is dishing out these new items following positive reviews for last year's pumpkin offerings. In the comments of the brand's 2021 Instagram post about its fall product line, one fan begged Chobani to "please make the pumpkin [products] year round," and the pumpkin spice coffee creamers got the most shoutouts of all.