The Unusual Reason Cardi B Has Been Boiling Onions

Cardi B shared a photo on Instagram of her gorgeous tresses, revealing her secret in the caption: "My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair." We know what you're wondering. Does it work?

It might. According to Healthline, people have been treating their hair with onion juice for a while. The health site goes on to explain that onion juice contains sulfur, which can help strengthen hair and encourage it to grow. And per Martha Stewart, onion juice can also help keep your scalp squeaky clean. Certified trichologist and ThinHairThick founder Tiffany Young offered instructions on how to make onion water on the lifestyle guru's site. Young suggested leaving the onion water mixture on your hair for two hours. And if you feel like your hair smells like an awesome blossom appetizer from Chili's, you can use some apple cider vinegar to counterbalance that aroma.