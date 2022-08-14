The Unusual Reason Cardi B Has Been Boiling Onions
A certain Grammy Award-winning rapper sure knows how to get us talking. Cardi B had Twitter in disbelief over the way she cracks her eggs, and in the same breath, the artist had us melting over the heartwarming reason she was learning to cook Hispanic food. Spoilers, per People, it's because she aspires to cook like her grandmother. And then there was that time Cardi B took David Letterman to a bodega to try something new in the form of a chopped cheese sandwich. If you are unfamiliar, rapper Bodega Bamz, who hails from Harlem, called this combination of grilled ground beef, onions, and cheese on a hoagie roll " premier item in New York" while speaking with First We Feast.
While we don't know if Cardi B boils onions for making chopped cheese sandwiches, we do know that the practice features in one of her beauty secrets. And this one might have you shedding a tear or two in the process. We know that "Cardi Bardi ... hot tamale" likes "Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks" and "texts from her exes when they want a second chance" (via Genius). But the rapper apparently also likes to boil onions for an unusual, but really practical purpose. If you've ever wondered how the music artist gets her hair so beautiful, sleek, and shiny, wonder no more.
Onion shampoo
Cardi B shared a photo on Instagram of her gorgeous tresses, revealing her secret in the caption: "My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair." We know what you're wondering. Does it work?
It might. According to Healthline, people have been treating their hair with onion juice for a while. The health site goes on to explain that onion juice contains sulfur, which can help strengthen hair and encourage it to grow. And per Martha Stewart, onion juice can also help keep your scalp squeaky clean. Certified trichologist and ThinHairThick founder Tiffany Young offered instructions on how to make onion water on the lifestyle guru's site. Young suggested leaving the onion water mixture on your hair for two hours. And if you feel like your hair smells like an awesome blossom appetizer from Chili's, you can use some apple cider vinegar to counterbalance that aroma.