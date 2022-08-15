Instagram Is Stunned By Ree Drummond's Super-Thin Onion Rings

There are a lot of different ways to make and enjoy crispy fried onion rings. If you're not in the mood for something hot, you could opt for a bag of Funyuns; if you need a garnish for your famous green bean casserole, you can always go to the store and pick up a container of French's fried onions; and if you just want something to eat fast, then the rings at Burger King won't steer you wrong. You can even turn them into onion ring parmigiana, according to KCRW.

But everyone knows that nothing is better than freshly fried onion rings. It's the only way to ensure that your rings are hot and crispy when eaten. But how to choose a recipe? Bobby Flay's Spanish onion rings could hit the spot for those who like a big ring with a meaty bite of sweet onion inside, but those who live for the crispiest crunch might do better with Ree Drummond's super-thin onion rings, which she calls onion strings on her website. Luckily, she just shared a video showing how to make them on social media.