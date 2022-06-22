How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day.

Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the perfect crispy, savory side dish. Onion rings highlight all the best qualities of an onion and build on their natural, beautiful flavor with deep-fried breading. The onion ring's versatility alone is enough to celebrate. Enjoy them with a burger. Order them as an appetizer. Use them as a vessel for your favorite condiments. Make them an entire main course. There's no wrong way to eat one. Onion rings are so good that multiple countries claim to be the original origin.

But if these reasons aren't enough for you, use National Onion Ring Day as an opportunity to enjoy a celebratory freebie from a popular national chain.