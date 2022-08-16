Fans Can't Get Enough Of Martha Stewart's Throwback Magazine Cover

Martha Stewart has landed dozens, if not hundreds, of magazine covers throughout her illustrious career, and this week, the domestic goddess rediscovered one of her more risqué features. In an Instagram post this week, Stewart shared a snap of her nude SPY Magazine cover from 1996 which, just like her infamous 2020 pool selfie, garnered a wave of responses from friends and fans.

In addition to racking up over 40,000 likes, the share from August 15 has amassed more than 1,000 comments, including one from actress Jennifer Garner, who called the shot "Spicy!" Some recalled their first encounter with the zine when it first came out, like Instagram user @tomsavage1775, who said they still had a copy of the issue, while others teased the celeb chef for thirst-trapping the newly-single Pete Davidson, whom Stewart recently shared her thoughts about the idea of dating.

As often is the case with magazine covers, some questioned the validity of the photo, which would have been taken when Stewart was 55. While you may roll your eyes at the Photoshop allegations, it turns out that in this particular case, the accusers may be right on the nose. Per Cover Junkie, SPY Magazine was "known for the manipulated images which often graced their covers." Therefore, if you're feeling a little uncomfy after seeing this lifestyle guru sans clothing, it may be comforting to know that it's not exactly 100% Stewart.