Fans Can't Get Enough Of Martha Stewart's Throwback Magazine Cover
There aren't a whole lot of 81-year-olds out there that have the whole social media thing down pat. Then again, not every 81-year-old is Martha Stewart. Whether it's a scrumptious plate of food, a snap of her gorgeous 153-acre Bedford, New York farm, or a run-in with a famous celeb like Justin Bieber or Stewart's good pal Snoop Dogg, the queen of all things homemaking frequently gets her 1.6 million Instagram followers talking over her uploads to the platform.
This week, Stewart continued her streak of buzzworthy Instagram posts when she reminded fans of a pre-Y2K magazine feature that appears to have stopped many of her followers in their scrolling tracks. Taking to her account on Monday, August 15, the former talk show host caught the attention of many of her followers with a snap of an old SPY Magazine cover in which she appeared to be nude while sitting on the beach with a giant pink seashell behind her. "Do you remember this????? Omg!!!" Stewart captioned the racy post, which Cover Junkie reports was published in 1996. Based on the response in the comments section, it appears that many of the cookbook author's followers do, in fact, remember this scandalous shot.
Martha Stewart may have broken the internet again with this throwback snap
Martha Stewart has landed dozens, if not hundreds, of magazine covers throughout her illustrious career, and this week, the domestic goddess rediscovered one of her more risqué features. In an Instagram post this week, Stewart shared a snap of her nude SPY Magazine cover from 1996 which, just like her infamous 2020 pool selfie, garnered a wave of responses from friends and fans.
In addition to racking up over 40,000 likes, the share from August 15 has amassed more than 1,000 comments, including one from actress Jennifer Garner, who called the shot "Spicy!" Some recalled their first encounter with the zine when it first came out, like Instagram user @tomsavage1775, who said they still had a copy of the issue, while others teased the celeb chef for thirst-trapping the newly-single Pete Davidson, whom Stewart recently shared her thoughts about the idea of dating.
As often is the case with magazine covers, some questioned the validity of the photo, which would have been taken when Stewart was 55. While you may roll your eyes at the Photoshop allegations, it turns out that in this particular case, the accusers may be right on the nose. Per Cover Junkie, SPY Magazine was "known for the manipulated images which often graced their covers." Therefore, if you're feeling a little uncomfy after seeing this lifestyle guru sans clothing, it may be comforting to know that it's not exactly 100% Stewart.