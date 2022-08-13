Martha Stewart Speaks Out About The Idea Of Her Dating Pete Davidson

Fans may have been surprised to see a photo on Instagram of Martha Stewart with Hollywood odd couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, but Stewart and Davidson go way back. They apparently had a good time together at the 2015 "Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" (via IMDb). The queen of entertaining enjoyed the comedian's company so much that she wrote him a letter following the show (via SILive). Then, after taking a photo with the power couple earlier this year at the White House Correspondents dinner, she posted a throwback video of Davidson from backstage at the Bieber roast.

"I'm Pete and I'm very excited to do this roast with Martha because she's adorable and doesn't know that she's going to get abused," Davidson said in the video. The pair playfully roasted each other throughout the night, with the SNL star poking fun at Stewart's age, saying that "her first period was the Renaissance" (via SILive). Now that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split, the internet is using Stewart and Davidson's history, plus the photo of them holding hands, as fuel to spread rumors that they will be the next Hollywood power couple.