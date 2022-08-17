Daphne Oz Just Posted An Adorable Birthday Tribute For Her Daughter

Daphne Oz posted several photos and videos to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Her daughter, whose nickname is Gigi, turned three years old on Sunday, August 14. The first photo shows Gigi and her mom posing with a birthday cake, while several other slides feature family photos and adorable shots of the little girl. Oz also posted a few videos that she encouraged viewers to listen to with the sound turned up.

Alongside the photos was a sweet caption that read, "Happy 3rd birthday to The Duchess, Gigi!!! You are pure sweetness, up for any adventure, clocking every single thing going on, such a classic baby sister and yet somehow leader of the pack, waking up every morning with so much joy you can't wait to share, and fighting to stop bedtime from ever coming because who would want to stop this party?? We love you so much, gee-joe!!!"

Of course, the comment section is filled with hundreds of birthday wishes and celebratory emojis. Hopefully, Gigi had the best birthday ever with her mom cooking one of her favorite family meals.