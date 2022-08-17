Why Wine Is Actually Cheaper After Inflation

From gas to eggs to coffee to ground beef, it can seem like no consumer good is safe from the inflation that's been ripping through our wallets this past year-and-change. By this point, those who have been following along with global price trends can list the probable causes like school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. There are supply chain issues still catching up from pandemic labor shortages; there's increased demand, which was a major reason for the massive baby formula crisis; there are global farming resources withheld from Russia due to the war in Ukraine; and there are the standard increases in production costs.

Many Americans are counting on the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law on August 17, to help curb prices in the coming months. In addition to investing nearly $4 billion in low-emission energy sources, the act aims to address inflation in part by "cracking down on large, profitable corporations that currently get away with paying no federal income tax" (per The White House).

There's one industry that hasn't seen as much change as others since inflation took hold, however: the wine industry. Here's why the price of vino hasn't been as exorbitantly expensive as other products.