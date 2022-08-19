How Duff Goldman Gets His Pie Crumbles Just Right

Duff Goldman knows a lot about cakes. The "Ace of Cakes" host has practically built his entire reputation on his sweet and imaginative creations. Ask Goldman what celeb cake he is most proud of and you will quickly learn it was inspired by a "Star Wars" character, although we think his Harry Potter-themed cake, which had over 120 LED lights and a smoke machine, is a close runner-up. But cakes aren't the only dessert he has a penchant for. When the holidays roll around, the celebrity baker may just give you a lesson on the virtues of the sour cream Dutch cranberry pie from Hoosier Mama Pie Co. in Chicago, Illinois, which he considers one of his favorite Thanksgiving desserts (via Instagram).

Well, as summer draws to a close and you're trying to figure out how to use all those delicious seasonal berries and fruits that are still at their sweetest, Goldman is sharing his tips for creating the perfect crumble. And to be honest, just the thought of all the ingredients you need to make this dessert has visions of blackberry crumble topped with vanilla ice cream dancing in our heads. A fan on Twitter recently requested some crumble-related advice from the "Holiday Baking Championship" judge and it makes us want to break out the sheet pan.