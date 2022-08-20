The Bizarre Way Japan Is Trying To Get Young People To Drink More

Japan's work culture has a reputation for intensity, so when businessmen and women get off of work, they turn to alcohol to relieve stress (via Japan Dev). "Alcohol here plays the role of psychiatry in the West," Charles Pomeroy, former president of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan, told Psychology Today. "I think the country would explode without it." The connection between alcohol and work in Japan is apparent at after-work parties, or nomikai, which are so commonplace that companies consider them a valuable tool for employees to bond with one another (via Link Japan Careers).

However, the risk of excessive drinking is a concern. According to Psychology Today, as of 2019 alcohol consumption had quadrupled since 1960 in Japan, which opposes the downward trend in other industrialized nations. Tetsutaro Tatsuki, a person affiliated with the All Nippon Abstinence Association, told Reuters in 2009 that in Japan, individuals struggling with alcoholism "were seen as people with personality problems." The drinking culture has been passed on through older Japanese workers. But the younger generation is attempting to flip the script and turn down invitations for after-dinner drinks and drink less in general (via DW). Many young people in Japan might be resisting the drinking culture, but now the government is working to move them in a different direction.

