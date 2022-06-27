The Japanese Man Who Learned A Costly Lesson About After-Work Drinking

After-work happy hours are often posited as a way to build camaraderie in the workplace, but they are also breeding grounds for embarrassment (or worse). Drinking after work is probably less common now in the U.S. since many people work from home, but in Japan, post-work drinks are ingrained in corporate culture. After-work drinking is so commonplace that it has its own word in Japanese: nommunication (via Japan Intercultural Consulting). According to Gaijin Pot Blog, it's common for Japanese companies to run on a rigid schedule, where speaking to your coworkers during work can be considered "shigo" (private talk), so socializing is reserved for after work hours.

Employees are encouraged to let their hair down during post-work drinks and address concerns they wouldn't otherwise, which may seem like a positive, but employees can be pressured to drink in excess (via Link Japan Careers). According to DW, the peer pressure often comes from older employees who want to keep the drinking traditions going, while younger employees are searching for more of a work-life balance. A Japanese man may have experienced this peer pressure when he went out on the town with his coworkers, and it led to a huge mistake.