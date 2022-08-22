What An RD Thinks Of Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Bar Pizza
With the NFL preseason in full effect, there will surely be weekly football watch parties filled with chips, beer, and two football fan favorites — pizza and wings (per We Are The Mighty). Knowing the demand for the latter individually, Buffalo Wild Wings has announced plans to combine the two into a tasty, filling way to enjoy the football staples as one hearty meal. But if you read that news and wondered about the dish's nutritional properties, you aren't alone. Mashed asked Summer Yule, MS, RDN to share her thoughts on the hybrid dish.
While few people would consider pizza and wings to be a healthy option, it may still be surprising to learn just how many calories are in the pizza and what customers should know about the dish before ordering it.
Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom, as Yule also offers practical tips for those who can't resist the desire to try a bite of the new offering.
A little goes a long way
In June, Buffalo Wild Wings launched its "Bird Dawgs" lineup, a cross between chicken tenders and hot dogs. Now the company is back with a new fusion dish, the Buffalo Boneless Bar Pizza.
"At 1,370 calories per pizza, the boneless bar pizza is higher in calories than many other options at Buffalo Wild Wings (including all of the burgers)," says registered dietitian Summer Yule. "The pizza is also incredibly high in sodium at 4,110 milligrams. This is much more than the recommended one-day sodium limit, and it's just for this one meal."
If you're determined to order the pizza, though, there are a few ways to make it better for you. "If you're on a low-sodium diet, I'd definitely steer clear of this entrée," Yule says. "If there are no medical/nutritional contraindications for you and you want to try the pizza, I'd share with friends. I recommend adding a garden side salad to add more veggies and fiber to your meal. You could also choose the carrots and celery sticks if you'd prefer."