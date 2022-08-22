Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret Hack For Scrambled Eggs

Geoffrey Zakarian is a talented chef with two successful restaurants under his belt. He appears on Food Network's "Chopped," "The Kitchen," and "Big Restaurant Bet." The man is a fierce cook and is always happy to spread his vast culinary knowledge to his fans through short videos he posts on his Instagram. On his social media, Zakarian often shares simple tips and tricks to help everyday home cooks get dinner on the table. In 2022, he launched a separate Instagram account, called Zakarian Kitchen, where he offers up product recommendations, recipes, and more from his eponymous product line.

Even though Zakarian is a renowned chef, most of his hacks and cooking pointers are simple and straightforward. His tip for making perfect scrambled eggs is also something every home cook can do. Zakarian believes eggs should be a staple in everyone's breakfast arsenal. Unfortunately, many people do not know how to properly cook scrambled eggs, and the results often look like a brown, overcooked mess. Zakarian recently told fans his trick to avoiding a scrambled egg disaster.