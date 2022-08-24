Hostess Has A Spooky New Treat Joining Its Lineup Of Fall Favorites

What's the best way to tell fall is here? It's not the weather, the changing of the leaves, or holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving looming closer than ever. It's the emergence of fall-themed foods and drinks, including the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, pumpkin spice pudding, and pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. This much is clear: Major corporations and companies jump at the chance to sell fun, seasonal, limited-time items, and Hostess is no different.

Per an August 24 press release, the snack company is coming back in full force with its fall and Halloween lineup of sweet treats. Hostess sells its snack cakes in several different flavors, with a flavor to match each mood and season. This past summer, Hostess unveiled its limited-edition summer flavors, which included key lime pie, strawberry, and ice cream sundae. During winter of 2021, the brand released chocolate mint Twinkies and hot chocolate and marshmallow flavored Donettes (via Brand Eating). Now, those looking to get their fall-inspired CupCakes and Twinkies don't have to wait much longer.