Hostess Has A Spooky New Treat Joining Its Lineup Of Fall Favorites
What's the best way to tell fall is here? It's not the weather, the changing of the leaves, or holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving looming closer than ever. It's the emergence of fall-themed foods and drinks, including the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, pumpkin spice pudding, and pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. This much is clear: Major corporations and companies jump at the chance to sell fun, seasonal, limited-time items, and Hostess is no different.
Per an August 24 press release, the snack company is coming back in full force with its fall and Halloween lineup of sweet treats. Hostess sells its snack cakes in several different flavors, with a flavor to match each mood and season. This past summer, Hostess unveiled its limited-edition summer flavors, which included key lime pie, strawberry, and ice cream sundae. During winter of 2021, the brand released chocolate mint Twinkies and hot chocolate and marshmallow flavored Donettes (via Brand Eating). Now, those looking to get their fall-inspired CupCakes and Twinkies don't have to wait much longer.
Get ready for creepy caramel Ding Dongs
This week, Hostess announced in a press release that its autumnal lineup of snack treats will be available in September, while the Halloween-themed treats will roll out in October. The fall regulars that are returning include pumpkin spice Twinkies, caramel crunch Donettes, and iced pumpkin CupCakes. The Halloween-themed snacks that will re-emerge are Spooky Twinkies and Scary Cakes. This year's anticipated new Halloween item? Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs.
Per All Hallow's Geek, the creepy caramel Ding Dongs are unique in that the filling is caramel flavored instead of the usual cream. The cake part of the ScaryCakes is orange-colored but retains the same flavor as the other cupcakes. The scary cupcakes, on the other hand, are the same flavor as the original, but with orange-colored frosting. The spooky Twinkies are made with a chocolate-flavored cake, with the same flavor of "s'cream" filling.
The press release notes that these Halloween-themed treats from Hostess will only be around for a limited time, so if you're interested, you'd best stock up before they're gone.