7-Eleven Just Announced An Exclusive New Online Merch Shop
Plenty of food brands have dropped merch lines allowing fans to flaunt their support for their favorite restaurant chains. In 2021, Pizza Hut introduced a retro clothing line featuring a bright red, '90s-inspired tracksuit. More recently, Waffle House worked with Adidas to develop sneakers incorporating the company's signature logo. These days, 7-Eleven is yet another company transferring its brand identity from food products to streetwear.
7-Eleven has already worked with the likes of New York designer Overtime to release a clothing collection curated by Easy Otabor earlier this month, per CSP Daily News. But according to a recent press release, the brand known for its convenient eats is now venturing out on its own to bring customers an online-only merch shop. As 7-Eleven's executive vice president and chief marketing officer explains the move into apparel, the brand "has become more than just a convenience store," also serving as "a destination for snacking, a photoshoot backdrop, a music video stage, a haven for car lovers," and more.
The merch nods to 7-Eleven's appreciation for car photos
7-Eleven has clearly been cooking up more than its new breakfast pizza this month. As noted in the brand's press announcement, the 7-Eleven shop — which can be found on online — includes retro-style T-Shirts, as well as headwear and accessories. There are currently two themed merch lineups available from the store.
The first is "The Cars for 7-Eleven Collection," which is a reference to 7-Eleven's social media practice of sharing its customers' photos of their cars in the stores' parking lot under #CarsOf7ELEVEn (via Tire Meets Road). This category has nine products, including a 7-Eleven coffee cup car freshener and a "Where Car?" T-shirt. The second set of clothing is all about one of the most iconic sips of 7-Eleven: the famous Slurpee. In this collection, customers can find a dozen Slurpee-inspired pieces, from a throwback-style hat to a rainbow-hued blanket. Outside of these two collections are simpler finds, like a Big Gulp tee.
In celebration of the shop's launch, 7-Eleven announced that customers can get an $11 discount on the merch line with the code "7Collection11" through August 30. On Instagram, the brand announced the cars-themed collection to much excitement from fans — and hinted that new drops would be coming every month.