7-Eleven Just Announced An Exclusive New Online Merch Shop

7-Eleven Shop merch 7-Eleven Shop
By Brianna Corley/Aug. 25, 2022 6:37 am EDT

Plenty of food brands have dropped merch lines allowing fans to flaunt their support for their favorite restaurant chains. In 2021, Pizza Hut introduced a retro clothing line featuring a bright red, '90s-inspired tracksuit. More recently, Waffle House worked with Adidas to develop sneakers incorporating the company's signature logo. These days, 7-Eleven is yet another company transferring its brand identity from food products to streetwear.

7-Eleven has already worked with the likes of New York designer Overtime to release a clothing collection curated by Easy Otabor earlier this month, per CSP Daily News. But according to a recent press release, the brand known for its convenient eats is now venturing out on its own to bring customers an online-only merch shop. As 7-Eleven's executive vice president and chief marketing officer explains the move into apparel, the brand "has become more than just a convenience store," also serving as "a destination for snacking, a photoshoot backdrop, a music video stage, a haven for car lovers," and more.

The merch nods to 7-Eleven's appreciation for car photos

7-Eleven Shop t-shirts 7-Eleven Shop

7-Eleven has clearly been cooking up more than its new breakfast pizza this month. As noted in the brand's press announcement, the 7-Eleven shop — which can be found on online — includes retro-style T-Shirts, as well as headwear and accessories. There are currently two themed merch lineups available from the store.

The first is "The Cars for 7-Eleven Collection," which is a reference to 7-Eleven's social media practice of sharing its customers' photos of their cars in the stores' parking lot under #CarsOf7ELEVEn (via Tire Meets Road). This category has nine products, including a 7-Eleven coffee cup car freshener and a "Where Car?" T-shirt. The second set of clothing is all about one of the most iconic sips of 7-Eleven: the famous Slurpee. In this collection, customers can find a dozen Slurpee-inspired pieces, from a throwback-style hat to a rainbow-hued blanket. Outside of these two collections are simpler finds, like a Big Gulp tee.

In celebration of the shop's launch, 7-Eleven announced that customers can get an $11 discount on the merch line with the code "7Collection11" through August 30. On Instagram, the brand announced the cars-themed collection to much excitement from fans — and hinted that new drops would be coming every month.

Recommended