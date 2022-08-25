7-Eleven Just Announced An Exclusive New Online Merch Shop

7-Eleven has clearly been cooking up more than its new breakfast pizza this month. As noted in the brand's press announcement, the 7-Eleven shop — which can be found on online — includes retro-style T-Shirts, as well as headwear and accessories. There are currently two themed merch lineups available from the store.

The first is "The Cars for 7-Eleven Collection," which is a reference to 7-Eleven's social media practice of sharing its customers' photos of their cars in the stores' parking lot under #CarsOf7ELEVEn (via Tire Meets Road). This category has nine products, including a 7-Eleven coffee cup car freshener and a "Where Car?" T-shirt. The second set of clothing is all about one of the most iconic sips of 7-Eleven: the famous Slurpee. In this collection, customers can find a dozen Slurpee-inspired pieces, from a throwback-style hat to a rainbow-hued blanket. Outside of these two collections are simpler finds, like a Big Gulp tee.

In celebration of the shop's launch, 7-Eleven announced that customers can get an $11 discount on the merch line with the code "7Collection11" through August 30. On Instagram, the brand announced the cars-themed collection to much excitement from fans — and hinted that new drops would be coming every month.