The Vegan Treats That Are Always On Lizzo's Grocery List

Rapper and flutist Lizzo went vegan in 2020 and has been sharing her plant-based journey on TikTok ever since (via Green Matters). The singer has shared countless videos where she experiments with meat alternatives like jackfruit or her own homemade walnut "meat" (via Shape). In October 2020, the singer made a video to celebrate six months of veganism and reflect on her journey (via Totally Vegan Buzz). In the video, she first shows herself making a doughnut milkshake at the beginning of the pandemic and then a vegan protein shake now, but the most important aspect of the video is that she does not shame her former self.

"I don't think I should be rewarded for eating 'good' as much as I don't think I should be shamed for eating 'bad,'" Lizzo said in a TikTok video (via Green Matters) "I think that we eliminate the words good and bad with eating altogether." Lizzo's videos have done wonders for making veganism more accessible and body positivity, and now she's helping others start their own plant-based journey by sharing some of her go-to vegan treats from her grocery list.