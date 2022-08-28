Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Trisha Yearwood's National Dog Day Pic

These days, most pet-owning chefs are more than happy to share their puppy (or other animal) love with their fans. It's gotten to the point where the mere mention of a pet's name instantly recalls their celeb-chef owner. For instance, Bobby Flay's cats are a known part of the chef's story, and many recognize Nacho and his compatriots as a constant means to relate to one of their favorite chefs. Until recently, the same was so true of Martha Stewart's cat, Princess Peony, who was mourned by Stewart and her fans alike.

And dogs are even more prevalent in the chef world. Alton Brown's relationship with his dog, Scabigail, is so strong it inspired his New Year's resolution and movement to fight pet obesity. And many can't watch Rachael Ray without associating Ray with her departed but deeply beloved Isaboo, or her newest pup, Bella Boo. So on National Dog Day, one can usually expect a pretty solid slew of pics and posts from chefs and their pets, and Trisha Yearwood did not disappoint.