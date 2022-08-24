Here's How You Can Get Paid To Drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes

It may only be August, but it's Pumpkin Spice season already. Even if you aren't one of those people who marks your calendar for the exact date Starbucks' PSL returns in 2022, you've probably noticed that pumpkin rolls are back in supermarkets and pumpkin spice is back at Dunkin'. This year, Dunkin' is adding a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew into the mix as well (via Dunkin' Donuts). There's no doubt about it: Fall might not be here yet, but pumpkin spice season is upon us once again.

Pumpkin spice has been gracing menus since 2003, when it first appeared in its original form as the holy grail of Starbucks' seasonal drinks: the Pumpkin Spice Latte. According to Newsweek, the drink was created by Starbucks beverage developers holding bites of pumpkin pie in their mouth while sipping on coffee.

If you're a pumpkin spice aficionado, there's even more good news coming your way this year — Pour Moi may just have the perfect job for you this PSL season.