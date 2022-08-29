Twitter Has Some Mixed Emotions About Jeff Bezos Eating McDonald's

Seeing celebrities and the ultra-wealthy eating fast food can be a bit jarring because you know they can afford the best private chefs the world has to offer. They are still human, though, and even though people criticize fast food for being unhealthy, that doesn't mean it's not delicious. Even the most elite celebrities have a go-to order at McDonald's, including the likes of Mindy Kaling and Kim Kardashian. On occasion, Kim K ditches the giant salad for six-piece chicken McNuggets with honey dipping sauce, a cheeseburger, small fries, a vanilla milkshake, and an apple pie (via Insider).

Other celebrities have gone as far as partnering with fast food chains to create their very own signature meal. Last year, Saweetie partnered with McDonald's to design her namesake meal, which included a Big Mac, 4-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, barbecue sauce, and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce (via Food Network). "McDonald's and I run deep — from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days — so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites," the singer said (per NPR). Fast food does have a way of creating nostalgia, and Jeff Bezos was definitely feeling all the warm and fuzzies when he tweeted a photo of himself chowing down on a McDonald's burger recently.