Michael Symon Reveals Why Cooking With Ray Liotta Was So Special - Exclusive

Ray Liotta visited the set of "The Chew" in 2018. Fans might remember Michael Symon geeking out with the actor over the "Goodfellas" sauce-making scene — the one where they're delicately slicing garlic with razor blades in prison.

"Cooking on the show with Ray was spectacular. It was special in a lot of ways. We knew a lot of the same people," Symon remembered during his exclusive interview with Mashed. "[Same with] growing up, eating a sauce of that nature. Watching the movie and then getting to make it with him was one of those special moments for me. [I loved] the whole story about Martin Scorsese's mom and how she would make the sauce every day and bring it to the set and go over how it was made."

That moment on "The Chew" with Liotta transported Symon. "What makes food special to me is how sometimes it could bring you back to a place. That type of sauce — if you grew [up] Sicilian or Italian American — it brings you to a place," he told us. "It brings you to your childhood and sitting around the table with your family. The products that I grew up [with] — that sauce that I made was in that show."

Chef Michael Symon recently partnered with Contadina, a company that cans the kind of tomatoes you need for a good Sunday sauce. As part of the partnership, Symon developed a new Roasted Chicken with Tomato Chili Relish recipe! Check it out by visiting his Instagram.