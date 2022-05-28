Ray Liotta Ate One Of His Final Meals At This Steakhouse
Movie fans were shocked and saddened by the recent death of Ray Liotta, an acclaimed actor who starred in films such as "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," and recently in "The Many Saints of Newark" and the Netflix series "Blackbird" (via IMDb).
According to Page Six, Liotta, 67, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic's capital of Santo Domingo, where he was filming the new movie "Dangerous Waters." With Liotta in the Caribbean nation for the shoot was his fiance, Jacy Nittolo, 47. No cause of death has been released as of this writing.
Fans will probably always remember Liotta's iconic Italian food scenes in "Goodfellas," such as the part in which Liotta, Paul Sorvino, and other members of their gang are permitted to cook up elaborate Italian meals, complete with special pasta sauce, in prison (via YouTube). But real-life Ray Liotta, a New Jersey native, seemed to enjoy dining out. He tweeted once about his love for Rao's restaurant in New York City, calling it "NYC's best Italian food."
Liotta and Nittolo availed themselves of the best of the city of Santo Domingo. They were believed to be staying at the exclusive Casas del VXI resort (via Daily Mail), and one of the actor's last meals took place at an elegant steakhouse about 700 meters from the luxury resort (via Google Maps). Both the resort and the restaurant are located in the Zona Colonial, the city's picturesque historic district (via US News & World Report).
Steakhouse pays tribute to Liotta
Actor and iconic portrayer of "bad boys" (per EW) Ray Liotta ate at Naca'n restaurant, an American-style steakhouse in Santo Domingo, two days before his tragic death (per Page Six). Via Instagram, Naca'n shared a photo of Liotta in the restaurant's bar with an unknown woman writing, "We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night. He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca'n will remember you fondly."
Two days earlier, Naca'n posted a photo of Liotta and Nittolo from the same evening along with the caption, "Mr Ray Liotta joined us for dinner with friends. We had a nice chat about the history of our building and our business. Very friendly and generous gentleman."
Naca'n describes itself as "the intersection of high culture, art, and cuisine." Photos show an elegant and stately exterior and interior. The menu features dishes like pumpkin cream soup, fresh ceviche, prime steaks, seabass, and salmon, and desserts like a brioche bread pudding and a variety of soufflés. Trip Advisor users have gushed about it, saying, "Amazing food, staff and wine selection. I highly recommend Nacan to anyone that seeks an impecable (sic) experience." Another commented, "This place is amazing. Service and food were top notch!! If you visit Santo Domingo, you must come here." One can only wonder if the "generous gentleman" enjoyed his time at the restaurant as much as Naca'n seemed to enjoy him.