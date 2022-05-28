Ray Liotta Ate One Of His Final Meals At This Steakhouse

Movie fans were shocked and saddened by the recent death of Ray Liotta, an acclaimed actor who starred in films such as "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," and recently in "The Many Saints of Newark" and the Netflix series "Blackbird" (via IMDb).

According to Page Six, Liotta, 67, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic's capital of Santo Domingo, where he was filming the new movie "Dangerous Waters." With Liotta in the Caribbean nation for the shoot was his fiance, Jacy Nittolo, 47. No cause of death has been released as of this writing.

Fans will probably always remember Liotta's iconic Italian food scenes in "Goodfellas," such as the part in which Liotta, Paul Sorvino, and other members of their gang are permitted to cook up elaborate Italian meals, complete with special pasta sauce, in prison (via YouTube). But real-life Ray Liotta, a New Jersey native, seemed to enjoy dining out. He tweeted once about his love for Rao's restaurant in New York City, calling it "NYC's best Italian food."

Liotta and Nittolo availed themselves of the best of the city of Santo Domingo. They were believed to be staying at the exclusive Casas del VXI resort (via Daily Mail), and one of the actor's last meals took place at an elegant steakhouse about 700 meters from the luxury resort (via Google Maps). Both the resort and the restaurant are located in the Zona Colonial, the city's picturesque historic district (via US News & World Report).