Guy Fieri Responded To A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Fan Theory

When you think of Guy Fieri, you probably picture the outspoken chef with frosted tips and sunglasses secured to the back of his tanned head while driving a flashy convertible to his next destination restaurant. Who envisions the star chef without directly thinking of his popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?"

While Fieri's hit show has been on Food Network since 2006, airing over 400 episodes (per IMDb), Fieri got his big break by working hard, which is obvious when you know how much the famous chef has in his bank account. According to data analytics firm Kantar via Forbes, Fieri's earnings are now over $20 million per year since in 2020 alone, "Triple D" earned roughly "$230 million in ad revenue" for The Food Network.

The show is clearly popular — so much so that "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" now runs for a large portion of the day every Friday. While some people don't love the back-to-back episodes, the hashtag "tripledfriday" has been a staple on Instagram for years and some Fieri fans are clearly loving the extra time they get to see their favorite chef road-tripping across America.

With so many episodes under his belt, there really are some of the best restaurants from "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" in every state. Yet, some fans speculate the food may not be as tasty as Fieri advertises on camera.