56% Of People Would Most Want To Be On This Guy Fieri Show

Imagine that you are walking on a lonely beach and you stumble upon a strange-looking object reminiscent of Aladdin's lamp. As you rub away an acid rain stain, a genie pops out and says that you can have one wish. The wish, however, comes with a bizarre caveat — you must choose which Guy Fieri show you would like to be on. While you were really hoping for Elon Musk levels of wealth or a sip from the fountain of youth, there is a rather large part of you that thinks, "Hey, this could be fun."

Now comes the hard part: deciding which of Fieri's fun-filled food programs you'd most like to grace. If you pick "Guy's Grocery Games," you'll get to run around Flavortown market (the grocery store that has absolutely every food imaginable), face some wacky challenges, and maybe even spin the budget wheel. If you own an eatery, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" would be a great way to showcase your cooking prowess and attract customers. Choosing "Guy's Ranch Kitchen" would bring you elbow-to-elbow with some of the hottest celebrity chefs at Fieri's own ranch. And finally, "Tournament of Champions" would not only let you meet the Randomizer up-close and personal, but also go home with a handsome cash prize and a pretty snazzy belt if you win. Decisions, decisions.