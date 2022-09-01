The Fan-Favorite Fall Treat That's Back At Sam's Club

The Member's Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake has been on Sam's Club shelves in past seasons and weighs a whopping four pounds (72 ounces). It comes pre-cut into 14 slices, with parchment paper layered between each slice for easy serving. Each slice clocks in at 430 calories. While the dessert is only available during the fall, many shoppers say they wish they could purchase it year-round, or at least through the Christmas season, too.

"This is the best cheesecake I've ever eaten," one person wrote in the reviews, while another added, "It is creamy and without it being overpowered by the pumpkin spice. The graham cracker crust was firm and delicious. Would definitely buy it again." One shopper said they don't even like cheesecake but they love this one. A YouTube reviewer enjoyed the dessert, stating it tastes just like a "homemade cheesecake." The reviewer suggested going to buy it now and store it in the freezer so you have it for Thanksgiving.

According to Sam's Club's website, the cheesecake is only available in stores, so you can't have it shipped or delivered to your home. If you want to try one, you might not want to wait as people say that the dessert sells out quickly every season.