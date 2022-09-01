The Fan-Favorite Fall Treat That's Back At Sam's Club
'Tis the season for the return of the fall flavor that reigns supreme year after year — pumpkin spice. Whether it's the coveted Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (which fans stalk for weeks until it hits the menu), a loaf of chewy pumpkin bread, or a bowl of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, there's no denying that many people are obsessed with all things pumpkin this time of year. From Trader Joe's and Dunkin' to the aforementioned Starbucks, plenty of major brands and retailers have gotten in on the pumpkin trend — including Sam's Club.
The bulk retailer recently announced that it's bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal treats, Member's Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake. Featuring a graham cracker crust, the filling is made with real cream cheese, pumpkin, and "fall spices," and topped with dollops of real whipped cream. Here's what you need to know about the cheesecake that people can't seem to get enough of, including how to order it for yourself.
Shoppers are loving the giant pumpkin cheesecake
The Member's Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake has been on Sam's Club shelves in past seasons and weighs a whopping four pounds (72 ounces). It comes pre-cut into 14 slices, with parchment paper layered between each slice for easy serving. Each slice clocks in at 430 calories. While the dessert is only available during the fall, many shoppers say they wish they could purchase it year-round, or at least through the Christmas season, too.
"This is the best cheesecake I've ever eaten," one person wrote in the reviews, while another added, "It is creamy and without it being overpowered by the pumpkin spice. The graham cracker crust was firm and delicious. Would definitely buy it again." One shopper said they don't even like cheesecake but they love this one. A YouTube reviewer enjoyed the dessert, stating it tastes just like a "homemade cheesecake." The reviewer suggested going to buy it now and store it in the freezer so you have it for Thanksgiving.
According to Sam's Club's website, the cheesecake is only available in stores, so you can't have it shipped or delivered to your home. If you want to try one, you might not want to wait as people say that the dessert sells out quickly every season.