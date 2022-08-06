Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.

The TakeOut contends that Maple Cheerios taste similar to a pile of flapjacks drizzled with maple syrup. However, the site argues that the peanut butter and chocolate variety tastes like neither of those flavors but has a texture close to chalk and is basically "a vapid ghost of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup." So the maple was a hit and the PB and chocolate was a definite miss in that review. If you're familiar with "Dulce De Leche," you will know that it is a sweet, caramel-like sauce. And, yes, Cheerios once offered this flavor too. Unfortunately, tasters at Pop Sugar thought it was overly sweet, especially for a breakfast item, and that it had the distinct flavor of "chemicals and corn." The limited Banana Nut version got two thumbs up as it "tasted like banana bread," according to Spoon University.

Well, Cheerios brought back one of its seasonal favorites, but the reactions are mixed because many people think it arrived too early.