Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
The TakeOut contends that Maple Cheerios taste similar to a pile of flapjacks drizzled with maple syrup. However, the site argues that the peanut butter and chocolate variety tastes like neither of those flavors but has a texture close to chalk and is basically "a vapid ghost of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup." So the maple was a hit and the PB and chocolate was a definite miss in that review. If you're familiar with "Dulce De Leche," you will know that it is a sweet, caramel-like sauce. And, yes, Cheerios once offered this flavor too. Unfortunately, tasters at Pop Sugar thought it was overly sweet, especially for a breakfast item, and that it had the distinct flavor of "chemicals and corn." The limited Banana Nut version got two thumbs up as it "tasted like banana bread," according to Spoon University.
Well, Cheerios brought back one of its seasonal favorites, but the reactions are mixed because many people think it arrived too early.
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are available now
Cheerios' autumn-esque Pumpkin Spice flavor has had a summer re-launch. According to Brand Eating, this cereal is in supermarkets now. It promises notes of "cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg" and, of course, pumpkin and will come in two sizes with prices "starting at $2.99." It will only be available for a limited time. But some people were not ready for that time to come.
Twitter user Christina Edwards said, "I will gladly eat and drink the Pumpkin Spice coffee, beer, pie and cheerios... But can we wait until after Labor Day, please??!! #SaveSummer #SummersNotOver. User SteveT1970 seemed to express disbelief: "Really, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios? And in August?" But some people, like Sallie Lou Who, reported seeing the flavor at a store "on this, the last day of July," to which someone replied with a long "nooooo."
How does this fall-themed breakfast cereal taste? A review posted by Taste of Home called it "a tasty fall option that manages to both deliver on trend and stay true to the classic product," adding the pumpkin spice wasn't overdone. And comments on Influenster ranged from, "The classic cheerio but elevated with such a perfect balance of pumpkin spice!" to "This tastes weird." Despite its purported "weirdness," this product managed to earn an overall rating of over four stars.
This autumnal flavor is popping up early everywhere it seems. Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice season will start on Monday, and Oreo's fall cookies are returning on August 15.