Wendy's Announced Some Exciting New Deals For September

While Wendy's is not generally known for changing up its menu, the fast food restaurant is revered for its deals. A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and medium fry both cost $1.99 at most locations, making Wendy's a cheap spot to get some food on the fly. And who could resist the Wendy's 4 for $4 customizable combo? In today's economy, most would agree that's a steal.

But on rare occasions, the restaurant will shake things up a bit and add a new menu item, like the strawberry Frosty and Homestyle French Toast Sticks. To the disappointment of some, a new burger is not currently being thrown into the mix this September, but Wendy's is kicking off the football and back-to-school seasons with some big menu deals. The fast food company released its five September specials, with an October DoorDash tease regarding the $5 Biggie Bag, too. Per QSR, the Biggie Bag deal will be even bigger.

If you're a Wendy's fan and don't have the app, you'll probably want to download it after hearing about the September specials.