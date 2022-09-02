The Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Item That's Finally Back At Trader Joe's

Like with many other seasonal items, Trader Joe's fans are taking this opportunity to stock up on these pumpkin cereal bars. In the comments of @traderjoelist's Instagram post, one person said, "I need to stock up and hoard forever," and another person wrote, "I grabbed a couple boxes yesterday but can't bring myself to eat them yet. It's too hot in Florida." For those in hotter states looking for cold pumpkin items, Dutch Bros. Coffee's fall menu features plenty of iced drinks.

But for the most part, it looks like most people are ready to dive headfirst into pumpkin season, no matter the weather. One commenter enthusiastically said, "These are bomb!!" and another added, "Can't wait for all things pumpkin!!!"

Although there's definitely hype for these pumpkin cereal bars, Trader Joe's shoppers are also anxiously waiting for the brand's other pumpkin products. In the comments, people mentioned keeping an eye out for pumpkin waffles and the autumn pasta sauce. In fact, we ranked the Trader Joe's jarred pasta sauces, and the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce came out on top, thanks to its tasty blend of tomato, pumpkin, and butternut squash. What fall product are you most looking forward to seeing on shelves?