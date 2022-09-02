Reddit Has Some Tips For Starbucks Lovers Ordering This Fall Drink

When you're thinking about Starbucks and fall drinks, the chain's iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte probably comes to mind. The PSL became a fall staple after it was introduced to the menu in 2003, and though this drink is a classic as-is, you can also put your own twists on it and elevate your Pumpkin Spice Latte by adding other syrup flavors. But if you're looking for another drink to welcome the new season, Starbucks has plenty of other festive options, whether it's a hot chai latte or something entirely new, like the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Considering the Iced Caramel Macchiato's popularity, it's no surprise that Starbucks wanted to roll out a fall-themed version of the drink. However, for some people, the apple flavor doesn't come through too well. On Reddit, u/theorangecrush10 posted a photo of Starbucks' Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and asked whether the macchiato looked correct, saying there wasn't much of an apple flavor. In the photo, there's syrup at the bottom, a large layer of milk, and espresso on the top.

According to Starbucks' website, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is flavored with pumps of apple brown sugar in addition to an apple drizzle. Since there are two types of apple syrup, customers are likely expecting that to be the main flavor of the drink. Luckily, Starbucks employees have been chiming in on Reddit to offer advice on how to best order this drink for maximum apple taste.