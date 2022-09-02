Reddit Has Some Tips For Starbucks Lovers Ordering This Fall Drink
When you're thinking about Starbucks and fall drinks, the chain's iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte probably comes to mind. The PSL became a fall staple after it was introduced to the menu in 2003, and though this drink is a classic as-is, you can also put your own twists on it and elevate your Pumpkin Spice Latte by adding other syrup flavors. But if you're looking for another drink to welcome the new season, Starbucks has plenty of other festive options, whether it's a hot chai latte or something entirely new, like the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.
Considering the Iced Caramel Macchiato's popularity, it's no surprise that Starbucks wanted to roll out a fall-themed version of the drink. However, for some people, the apple flavor doesn't come through too well. On Reddit, u/theorangecrush10 posted a photo of Starbucks' Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and asked whether the macchiato looked correct, saying there wasn't much of an apple flavor. In the photo, there's syrup at the bottom, a large layer of milk, and espresso on the top.
According to Starbucks' website, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is flavored with pumps of apple brown sugar in addition to an apple drizzle. Since there are two types of apple syrup, customers are likely expecting that to be the main flavor of the drink. Luckily, Starbucks employees have been chiming in on Reddit to offer advice on how to best order this drink for maximum apple taste.
How Reddit recommends ordering Starbucks' Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
One of the most common pieces of advice in the r/starbucks Reddit post is to order the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato upside down, which means that the espresso will be at the bottom of the drink, and it'll be more like a latte. However, one person said that method isn't ideal for this drink because the apple syrup is so dense. The commenter explained, "The drizzle will still sink to the bottom no matter how you order it."
Instead, a Starbucks supervisor said that the best way to order this iced drink is to give it a good stir before you start sipping away. "It gets shots on top so you'll only really taste the espresso," they wrote. "[G]ive it a swirl or use a straw to get more of the apple taste. Hope this helps!"
Although the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is marketed as an iced beverage, you could order it hot, which is what one barista does. "the hot milk dissolves the syrup better. As a barista, I just mix it and enjoy. Swirling does the job well enough for me to get all the flavors," they say.
Tried all these hacks and still can't taste a strong apple flavor? Try pairing your morning coffee with an apple dessert instead. This recipe for cinnamon apple muffins includes diced apples for sweetness and freshness, or try these adorable and delicious homemade mini apple crumbles.