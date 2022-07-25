Why The US And China Are Butting Heads Over The Food Crisis

On the first day of 2016, the world leaders from the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals, which sought to meet an audacious list of goals related to human development. These include ending poverty, tackling climate change, and fighting inequality. The organization gave itself 15 years to meet those goals, which also include putting an end to world hunger. For a time, it seemed that goal was within reach.

In a speech before the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Samantha Power, who heads the U.S. Agency for International Development, pointed out that between 2005 and 2015, "the number of people going to bed hungry each night fell by nearly 30 percent from around 805 million... to 509 million people." And while she added that the number was still too high to be happy about, the progress was still something to celebrate.

But as the United Nations' Economic and Social Council points out, the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of extreme weather, as well as the war in Ukraine have worked together to reverse those gains (per the Associated Press). Today, 193 million people in 53 countries are trapped in what Power refers to as "the third stage of hunger" — which is a crisis point when relief organizations "[provide] the kind of assistance that... is the difference... between life and death."