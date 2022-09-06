The Viral 'Corn Kid' Just Received An Official Title In South Dakota
Are you a fan of corn? Is it your favorite food? Even if it is, chances are, seven-year-old Tariq's affinity for the vegetable rivals yours, and just about everyone else's. Tariq rose to fame in a viral YouTube video posted by Recess Therapy on August 4 in which he expressed, while munching on an ear with a missing front tooth, how his love for corn grew once he learned it was real and spread butter across its kernels to make it extra tasty. Tariq made a triumphant, adorable comeback later in the month when another YouTube video featuring his interview was set to music, much to the delight of his new-found fans. "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing," Tariq said of his new favorite veggie.
Now, Tariq is being honored in a whole new way by the state of South Dakota, a state that tops the charts when it comes to corn production in the U.S. (via News Nation).
Tariq was honored as South Dakota's official Corn-bassador
According to Dakota News Now, Tariq and his family were invited by the state of South Dakota to visit the Corn Palace, an events venue featuring corn murals located in Mitchell, South Dakota. While in the Mount Rushmore State, Governor Kristi Noem honored Tariq by bestowing him with the title of official state Corn-bassador (via Twitter) and naming September 3, 2022 Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day in an executive proclamation, stating "it is fitting and proper as Governor to make special note of this outstanding young man."
South Dakota Tourism took to Twitter to acknowledge the viral star, tweeting "He's got the juice! Congratulations to Tariq, our favorite Cornfluencer for becoming the South Dakota Corn-Bassador!" The tweet has received over 400 likes as of this writing. Tariq's fans also chimed in, including one Twitter user who commented "This is awesome!! Welcome to South Dakota, Tariq!!" He's clearly melted the hearts of the people of South Dakota and beyond, and we hope he and his family had the most corn-tastic of visits.