The Viral 'Corn Kid' Just Received An Official Title In South Dakota

Are you a fan of corn? Is it your favorite food? Even if it is, chances are, seven-year-old Tariq's affinity for the vegetable rivals yours, and just about everyone else's. Tariq rose to fame in a viral YouTube video posted by Recess Therapy on August 4 in which he expressed, while munching on an ear with a missing front tooth, how his love for corn grew once he learned it was real and spread butter across its kernels to make it extra tasty. Tariq made a triumphant, adorable comeback later in the month when another YouTube video featuring his interview was set to music, much to the delight of his new-found fans. "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing," Tariq said of his new favorite veggie.

Now, Tariq is being honored in a whole new way by the state of South Dakota, a state that tops the charts when it comes to corn production in the U.S. (via News Nation).