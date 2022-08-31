TikTok's Viral 'Corn Kid' Just Made An Adorable Comeback

If any trend has the timeless qualities it takes to become a fixture on the internet, it's the Corn Kid. This kid loves corn and wants the world to see the beauty of this sweet, versatile vegetable. On TikTok, the Corn Kid video has amassed over 85k likes and 800 comments and inspired a catchy song that other users are having a field day with on the app. For example, this creator used the song to convey how much their dog loves his dad, and this user showed off their affinity for corgis. It's official, the internet has melted like butter over the Corn Kid.

The Corn Kid phenomenon got started on the web series "Recess Therapy," according to Romper. This series features actor Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviewing random children in New York. This corn-smitten kid encountered almost immediate internet fandom. "Ever since I was told that corn was real it tasted good," he said. "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing."