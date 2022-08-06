People Are Melting Like Butter Over The 'Corn Kid'

When you're young, discovering your favorite foods can be a truly magical experience. It can be like an entire new world has opened up to you, and you just want to re-live the experience of eating whatever it is that hits your taste buds in just the right way.

For some people, corn can be among those delicious delights. As Roger Sherman wrote in 2010 for The Atlantic, he's "never tasted anything better." Sweet corn is a beloved summer side because it can provide a pleasing combination of salty and sweet. Plus, with the appropriate amount of melted butter drizzled on top, it's a simple but satisfying way to serve up the popular grain. There's plenty of room for exploration, too, for those interested in the best things to put on corn on the cob besides butter.

A child dubbed "Corn Kid" by the Instagram account Recess Therapy shared his experience of discovering the joy of corn, and the positive reactions to the video have been growing like corn stalks ever since.