Brooke Williamson Tells Us All About Her New Show With Bobby Flay - Exclusive

Brooke Williamson knows firsthand how to slay her cooking competition. She has not only won "Top Chef," but she's also beaten all-star chefs in "Tournament of Champions." While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, the restauranteur admitted that cooking was something she always wanted to do since she was a child. "I've always thought of food, first and foremost, as my inspiration for my entire life," Williamson told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Cooking, being a chef, is the only thing I ever wanted to do from the time I was 6 or 7 years old."

However, the California native revealed she never saw herself going down a television path, which is surprising because she's so talented at it. "I think a lot of people who find themselves career-wise in a kitchen are people who don't naturally gravitate toward being in front of a camera, or at least that's how it was when I started cooking," she explained. "It's a really fun creative outlet, but for me, food will always come first."

Thankfully for us and Bobby Flay, she's also extremely competitive and agreed to be on his new show "Bobby's Triple Threat."