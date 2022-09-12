Instagram Is Divided On Crumbl Cookies' 'Minion' Lineup

While Crumbl Cookies might have been started by "two crazy cousins," that quest to make the world's best chocolate chip cookie might have made them sweet geniuses. Over the years, the popular dessert chain has garnered legions of fans. From the classic cookie flavors to limited-time baked goods, people cannot get enough of these delectable delights. Whether it's the brand's uber-popular TikTok account that makes people salivate or just the appeal to a nostalgic food trend, each cookie drop has people running to get that first bite.

The latest special flavor offering is inspired by the adorable Minions. It appears that this collaboration stems from the "Minions: The Rise of Gru" film being released on DVD. When the movie was in theaters earlier this year, brands like IHOP offered Minion-inspired food items.

Although Kevin and his friends might not be wreaking havoc in the kitchen, their favorite flavors have influenced the cookies. Beyond going bonkers for bananas, the Minions-inspired cookies include four new flavors: Dirt Cake Ft. Otto, Minion Confetti, Mooncake, and Yellow Sugar. You'll also find two classic flavors, Banana Cream Pie and Milk Chocolate Chip. Although these cookies mix up cute visuals with the sweet confections, fan reaction has not been a slam dunk. Still, it may not be quite as divisive as Dr. Nefario's fart gun.