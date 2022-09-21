Why Al Roker Just Got An Ice Cream Flavor Named After Him

Al Roker is a name we have all heard at some point in our lives, but besides his longtime career as the weather and feature person for NBC News' "Today" beginning in 1996, Roker has also dabbled in food-related programming throughout his years on-screen, warming the hearts of millions across America.

Apart from the Food Network show you forgot existed, Roker had a successful podcast in 2021 titled "Cooking Up a Storm," where he prepared a holiday feast with the help of various celebrity chefs. When Roker sat down with Mashed last year to discuss his podcast and the meaning behind Thanksgiving, fans learned that part of Roker's goal in creating the show was to pay homage to every individual's intrinsic relationship to food, while also discussing the special connections between food and family.

In addition to this meaningful project, Roker also took to the screen in a new light last year to host a special segment of "Today" titled "Family Style with Al Roker." The premise of the segment entails Roker traveling across America to visit family-oriented businesses that have a keen desire to preserve the love of food and culture in their respective communities. So, why did one establishment name an ice cream after the longtime TV host?