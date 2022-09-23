TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Aldi's German Week Selection

There's almost always some buzz on social media about products from Aldi, especially since it's still a top shop for groceries even while inflation rages on. There are even items at Aldi that are better than name brands, according to some shoppers, and one of TikTok's favorite Aldi-brand snacks is the chocolate peanut butter cups. The video platform is full of recommendations for what to buy at Aldi. One recent video from @aldiallthetime lists all the products released for the grocer's "German Week," and people are pumped to see some of their favorite snacks return.

Aldi, which was founded by two German brothers, typically celebrates German Week twice a year — once in April or May and again in September or October, per Aisle of Shame. Aldi shoppers were excited about this past spring's German Week offerings, which included apple strudel and Deutsche Küche beer mustard.

This week's TikTok post from @aldiallthetime shows more than 30 of the German-themed items now available at Aldi, from pretzels and potato sticks to pork schnitzel, spaetzle, various cookies, and more. Plenty of products aren't even shown in the video; as one person pointed out in the comments section, shoppers can also stock up on typical German delights like apples and red cabbage. Wondering where to start? TikTok users have advice.