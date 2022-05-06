Aldi Shoppers Are Excited About This Year's German Week Specialties

Although Aldi is now a popular grocery chain around the world, the store got its start in Germany, when Anna Albrecht opened the first location in Essen in 1913. Her two sons took over the store in 1948, and within sixty years they had expanded to thousands of locations worldwide, according to Business Insider. However, the store hasn't forgotten its German roots. Each year, the store pays tribute to its heritage by hosting a biannual German Week, during which store shelves are stocked with a variety of German products (via Aldi Things).

Aldi's German Week is usually held twice a year: Once in the fall to coincide with the German festival of Oktoberfest, and another time in the spring. For most locations, this year's spring German Week started on May 4, meaning the shelves at participating stores are stocked with Deutsche Küche meals and desserts. And based on some of the responses on social media, these limited-edition European goods are a hit with many Aldi fans.