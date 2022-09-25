Costco Just Brought Back A Controversial Bakery Meal

With average temperatures starting to fall in many parts of the United States again, warming meals like this five-ingredient chili recipe are back on households' menus. Costco wants to have its shoppers covered with a ready-to-eat chili that has inspired mixed emotions.

Instagram account Costcohotfinds pointed out to its followers that the chili was back on the shelves and even used it to make a chili dog. Some of the responses couldn't have sounded more different. User lulutsotsi exclaimed, "That looks yummy! I'd have it with frybread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, olives & avocado." However, cadmattsd wrote, "Horrible...natural flavors and processed meat..." Another person called the post "gross." Several others levied criticism of how Costco prepared the chili. As annie.badgley stated, "I soooo wish they would start putting the cheese on the side!"

There are other reasons why the chili isn't everyone's preferred style, though. "That's not chili. Chili doesn't have beans," insisted flashjunkie1. This is a controversial issue for more than just Costco's chili, however, as XLNT Foods discusses. While that's largely a matter of taste people who prefer their chili without beans (also known as Texas-style) might pass on Costco's chili for this reason. A final issue that could make it a no-go for some people is that it does include meat, which obviously takes it off the shopping list for anyone on a vegetarian or vegan diet. For some though, this return is welcome.