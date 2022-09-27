What TikToker Alejandra Tapia Actually Cooked For Lizzo - Exclusive

It's no secret that Lizzo is vegan. Since the lifestyle change in 2020, the singer has continued to share her favorite vegan snacks on TikTok. That's why when Alejandra Tapia created a recipe for her "vegan audience," it got Lizzo's attention right away. Tapia explained, "Her assistant reached out to me because Lizzo wanted to try my birria tacos. I went to LA and cooked for her. Not just birria. Her menu was huge. It was a huge menu, but she ate birria tacos from me."

Although birria normally consists of beef, veal, lamb, or pork, Tapia made the menu entirely vegan. According to the viral video, Lizzo also tried vegan ceviche and vegan pupusas paired with Mexican rice (don't worry; our mouths are watering too).

While the TikToker can now cross cooking for Lizzo off of her bucket list, she can also cross off being named a 2022 TikTok Latina Trailblazer. The honor was awarded to Tapia for spreading content creation and joy throughout the Latinx community. All that's left is for the food influencer to make dinner at our house.

