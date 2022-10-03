Costco's Pumpkin Pie Is Somehow Winning Against Inflation

It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to cheaper brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food (via The Street). But it's not all bad news.

Costco in particular has managed to stay on top of the inflation crisis. According to The Motley Fool, the key to Costco's success during this time is that 79% of its revenue comes from membership fees rather than the margins on the items that it sells. As prices for food soar everywhere, many shoppers seem to be turning to supermarkets that have a reputation for cheap prices like Costco. As a result, Costco reported that 90% of its memberships were renewed in 2021 and so, the wholesaler hasn't really had to resort to hiking its prices so far.

Earlier this year, Costco's Senior Vice President Bob Nelson was quick to debunk rumors that the store was increasing its $1.50 hotdog and soda food court deal (via Investing.com). Not only was Costco not planning on increasing the deal's price, but Nelson added that the retailer's membership fees would remain the same as usual, too. Recently, as shoppers noticed the price tag on another iconic Costco offering — the pumpkin pie — it seems that there's still more good news to spread.