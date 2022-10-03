Costco's Pumpkin Pie Is Somehow Winning Against Inflation
It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to cheaper brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food (via The Street). But it's not all bad news.
Costco in particular has managed to stay on top of the inflation crisis. According to The Motley Fool, the key to Costco's success during this time is that 79% of its revenue comes from membership fees rather than the margins on the items that it sells. As prices for food soar everywhere, many shoppers seem to be turning to supermarkets that have a reputation for cheap prices like Costco. As a result, Costco reported that 90% of its memberships were renewed in 2021 and so, the wholesaler hasn't really had to resort to hiking its prices so far.
Earlier this year, Costco's Senior Vice President Bob Nelson was quick to debunk rumors that the store was increasing its $1.50 hotdog and soda food court deal (via Investing.com). Not only was Costco not planning on increasing the deal's price, but Nelson added that the retailer's membership fees would remain the same as usual, too. Recently, as shoppers noticed the price tag on another iconic Costco offering — the pumpkin pie — it seems that there's still more good news to spread.
Costco's pumpkin pie is cheaper than last year
According to one Redditor, Costco was selling its pumpkin pies for $6.99 last year. So it would only be fair to assume that the pumpkin pies would retail for the same price this year, if not more given inflation. But it turns out that not only has Costco not increased the price of its pumpkin pie, the wholesaler has actually lowered it. Costco's pumpkin pies are going for the same price as they were two years ago at $5.99 in some locations and naturally, shoppers are loving it.
At that price, fans think that the pumpkin pies make for an inexpensive dinner. As one person noted, "One pumpkin pie, one rotisserie chicken. Dinner for a week for about $11." Another financially savvy shopper did some quick math and found that "At about $6, if you slice it in the traditional 8-piece pattern, that's 75¢ a slice. A filling snack for less than a buck," and felt that the $5.99 price tag was incredibly fair.
In other news, however, a Costco employee sadly found that this was in contrast to the prices for tiramisu and pot pie that went from $15 to $26 and $15 to $25 respectively: "It's great that we lowered the price on pie but the bakery and deli is one of our worst hit departments in regards to inflation," they explain. Apparently it's a good year to be a pumpkin pie person and not a tiramisu one.