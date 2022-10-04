Padma Lakshmi Reveals The Biggest Struggle Of Being A Food Personality

Being a food celebrity seems like a pretty swanky job. Some of the most notable names in food television, like Andrew Zimmern, have gotten to travel the world, tasting foods and meeting people they might never have had the chance to in another career field. Some, like Tom Colicchio, get to celebrate their 60th birthdays in London with other stars of the screen, and others, like Giada De Laurentiis, have even won Emmy awards in recognition of their talents.

It all sounds pretty dreamy, right? But there's a downside of being in the spotlight, working all the time, and traveling the globe. Just ask Padma Lakshmi. Lakshmi is an extremely busy person. Not only is she host of Bravo's "Top Chef," but she also created and stars in her own foodie travel show, "Taste the Nation." But that's just her career. On top of all that, Lakshmi has to juggle the realities of everyday life, and she's also a mom. The star recently took to social media to speak frankly about the toll that her career can take on her mental health, and fans on Instagram (and even some fellow celebs) found it refreshing to hear someone with her platform being so honest about what their life is like.