The Special Guest Who's Cooking At Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant

Although Gordon Ramsay spends a lot of time entertaining people through his shows and TikTok videos, he's also busy running a number of restaurants. Out of all of his restaurants, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay stands above the rest. Located in Chelsea, London, it was the chef's first restaurant and has earned three Michelin stars (via the restaurant website).

But that's not the only Ramsay eatery that stands out. Another is Lucky Cat, which focuses on Asian cuisine. It launched in London in 2019, and Ramsay said that he would open another Lucky Cat location in Miami sometime in 2022. The restaurant first stood out due to controversy when the chef was accused of cultural appropriation. But fans who grab a seat at Lucky Cat this week will have the chance to taste a menu from a special guest chef.

On Instagram, Ramsay announced that chef Pyet DeSpain will be cooking at Lucky Cat. If you're familiar with Ramsay's cooking shows, you might recognize that name from "Next Level Chef." DeSpain was the first winner of the cooking competition. Her winning menu included empanadas, striped sea bass, roasted lamb with potatoes, and green beans wrapped with prosciutto, according to Remezcla. How would she try to win over customers at Lucky Cat?